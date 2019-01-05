Man robbed in Kalamazoo; one of two suspects in custody

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Investigators say the armed robbery of a man in the 700 block of N. Westnedge Avenue on Saturday morning was not related to a credit-union robbery that took place on that same block later in the morning.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says the credit-union hold-up happened around 10:16 a.m. The earlier incident involving the man being robbed was reported to police around 6:46 a.m. Police say the victim told officers he had been walking down the road when he was approached by two people, one of whom was holding an “edged weapon”.

According to a DPS news release, “The suspects searched the victim’s pockets, taking money and other personal belongings while assaulting him.” The victim suffered minor injuries.

Police say an investigation led them to one of the suspected in the 500 block of Lawrence Street, and the weapon was located nearby. A 24-year-old Kalamazoo woman was taken into custody.

Police say she was being booked into jail on armed robbery and felonious-assault charges. Meanwhile, the second suspect is still on the loose.

Anyone with more information about the crime should call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269)-337-8994 or Silent Observer at (269)-343-2100.