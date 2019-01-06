× Man arraigned for Van Buren County horse and buggy crash

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — A man has been arraigned in court for causing a serious crash with a horse and buggy nearly four months ago.

On Saturday, Van Buren County Sheriff Daniel E. Abbott reported that Robert Samuel Rawson, 69, was arraigned Thursday in Van Buren County District Court on charges of a moving violation causing serious impairment.

Rawson was involved in a traffic crash with a horse and buggy on Sept. 11, 2018, in the area of 46th Street near County Road 388 in Bloomingdale Township.

In that crash the horse was killed and the buggy driver was critically injured.

According to the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office, Rawson was driving a 1996 Ford Econoline 150 van southbound when the vehicle crossed the center line and hit the northbound horse-drawn buggy head-on.

PREVIOUS STORY:

https://fox17online.com/2018/09/11/van-strikes-horse-drawn-buggy-killing-horse-ejecting-buggy-driver/