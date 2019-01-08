Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Single LaughFest tickets go on sale for 2019 show

Posted 6:31 AM, January 8, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- It's hard to believe but we are less than two months away from annual LaughFest in Grand Rapids.

Single tickets will go on sale Tuesday and can be purchased on Ticketmaster's website.

The 10-day fest runs March 7 through 17 with several shows planned at different venues.

The annual FUNderwear run will also make a come back on Sunday, March 10, which is a little more than a half mile run with people wearing underwear over their clothes.

Money raised goes to Gilda's Club Grand Rapids to help them provide support for people dealing with a cancer journey or grieving a death.

To see this year's line up, click here.  

