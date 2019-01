GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Country singer Kenny Chesney will be playing a second performance in Grand Rapids in April.

On Thursday, it was announced Chesney will be preforming at Van Andel Arena April 7, along with the April 6 show.

Tickets go on sale to the general public January 18 at 10 a.m.

You can purchase tickets for Kenny Chesney’s Songs for the Saints 2019 Tour through Ticketmaster or the Van Andel Arena and DeVos Place box offices.

Tickets are sold out for the April 6 show.