Heart-shaped urn returned to family

Posted 4:41 PM, January 11, 2019, by

Urn with 'mom' found in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. — The rightful owner of a silver heart-shaped urn has been found, and the ashes of a departed loved one are back with the family.

The keepsake urn is engraved with “Mom” and “1926-2017.”

Cook Funeral Home in Grandville received a call from the granddaughter of that person, saying they saw the story on FOX 17 News and were grateful to know where the urn was so they could have it returned.

A West Michigan mom and her daughter had found the keepsake urn and made it their mission to find out who it belonged to.

Tammy Johnson says her daughter was visiting a friend when she found an urn containing ashes at a rental home on 36th Street near Groveland Avenue SW in Wyoming.

Cook Funeral Home says urns like this are often given to multiple family members and contain a small portion of a loved one’s ashes.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s