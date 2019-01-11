× Heart-shaped urn returned to family

WYOMING, Mich. — The rightful owner of a silver heart-shaped urn has been found, and the ashes of a departed loved one are back with the family.

The keepsake urn is engraved with “Mom” and “1926-2017.”

Cook Funeral Home in Grandville received a call from the granddaughter of that person, saying they saw the story on FOX 17 News and were grateful to know where the urn was so they could have it returned.

A West Michigan mom and her daughter had found the keepsake urn and made it their mission to find out who it belonged to.