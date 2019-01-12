Sketch of credit union robbery suspect released

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police are asking for information in the January 5th robbery of Advia Credit Union on N. Westnedge Ave. A sketch artist rendering of the suspect was released Saturday morning.

No one was reported as injured during the robbery. Witnesses describe the subject as an African-American man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue rubber gloves, blue pants, and brown boots.

Kalamazoo Public Safety Patrol, Criminal Investigations Division, and Forensic Lab are working with the FBI to find this suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call Kalamazoo Public Safety at 269-488-9111, or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.