Sketch of credit union robbery suspect released

Posted 6:26 PM, January 12, 2019, by , Updated at 06:28PM, January 12, 2019

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police are asking for information in the January 5th robbery of Advia Credit Union on N. Westnedge Ave. A sketch artist rendering of the suspect was released Saturday morning.

 No one was reported as injured during the robbery. Witnesses describe the subject as an African-American man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue rubber gloves, blue pants, and brown boots.

Kalamazoo Public Safety Patrol, Criminal Investigations Division, and Forensic Lab are working with the FBI to find this suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call Kalamazoo Public Safety at 269-488-9111, or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s