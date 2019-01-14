Family mourns mother of 2 killed in Lansing

LANSING, Mich — The search for a killer continues tonight. Hanna Barron, 19, was shot and killed January 10th, according to police.

Barron was with two other women when the murder happened. Police say this was not a random act, and family members believe is was a robbery gone wrong.

“I don’t know what the circumstances are but it was a terrible way to die,” Gladys Cole, the victim’s great grandmother tells FOX 17. “I’d just appreciate if people contribute anything they know that might help solve this case and put the family at ease with whatever is going on ,”

One of the other women at the scene was also shot and remains in the hospital.

Hanna was a mother of two. The Go-Fund-Me page set up to help with Hanna’s children and her funeral expenses can be found here.

Barron’s family is asking for any one with information to contact police at 517-483-4600.