HopCat announces new name for fries: Cosmik Fries

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – HopCat has announced the new name for their famous fries: Cosmik Fries.

The Grand Rapids-based bar and restaurant chain announced in December that they would be changing the name of their Crack Fries because of their desire to be an “inclusive company that supports our communities, shows love for our team and best serves our community.” Barfly Ventures, the owners of HopCat, said in December that they had called the fries Crack Fries due to their addictive nature and the use of cracked pepper seasoning in the recipe. They said they had originally chose the name without consideration for “those the drug negatively affected.”

The new Cosmik Fries name comes from founder Mark Sellers’ love of the music of Frank Zappa, according to a press release. In one of Zappa’s sounds, Cosmik Debris, he sings about the “oil of Aphrodite” and the “dust of the great wazoo.” They say those aren’t actual Cosmik Fries ingredients however, but the exact details of the ingredients has not been revealed.

Cosmik Fries are the same as the previously named Crack Fries, which had been listed in Food Network Magazine’s top 10 French fries in the country.