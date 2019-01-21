Final suspect in James King murder turns self in

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The fourth and final co-defendant in the murder of James King is now in police custody.

FOX 17 was told by Sgt Catherine Williams that Kayleb Douglas Sims, 17, turned himself in to the Kent County Correctional Facility late Monday afternoon. Three other individuals are already in police custody and facing charges related to 17-year-old James King’s murder.

King was shot dead in the area of 44th Street and Kalamazoo Avenue on January 13. Documents show that four people allegedly tried to rob King of marijuana at the time of the shooting. Ahmed Adel Hasan, 17, Alanah Faith Claflin-Gallagos, 18, and Israel Valdez, 17, have already been charged in the murder.

Kayleb Sims is facing several felony charges including open murder. He is expected in court this week.