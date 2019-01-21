Wind Chill Advisory in effect

Third person charged in shooting death of East Kentwood teen

Posted 9:44 AM, January 21, 2019, by , Updated at 09:54AM, January 21, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A third person has been charged in the shooting death of James King.

King, 17, was shot dead in the area of 44th Street and Kalamazoo Avenue on January 13.

Israel Valdez (Kent Co Sheriff’s Dept)

documents show that four people allegedly tried to rob King of marijuana at the time of the shooting.  Ahmed Adel Hasan, 17, and Alanah Faith Claflin-Gallagos, 18,  have already been charged in the murder.

At the time of Claflin-Gallagos’ arraignment in court last week, police were still looking for two suspects.  Police tell FOX 17 that one of those suspects, Israel Valdez, 17, turned himself in to authorities on Friday. He was formally charged in King’s murder on Saturday.  He is facing three felony charges related to the shooting.

A Kent County judge denied bond for Valdez. He is expected back in court on January 29.

Jennifer Valdez (Kent Co Sheriff’s Dept)

The mother of Israel Valdez, Jennifer Valdez, was charged last week with lying to a peace officer in relation to the murder investigation.  She allegedly lied to investigators about having contact with co-defendants in the case.

Police are still looking for 17-year-old Kayleb Douglas Sims.  He is also facing potential murder charges related to King’s death.

