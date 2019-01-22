Wintry mix cancels several classes, slows commute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN - Drivers across West Michigan are behind warned about a messy mix of precipitation that could impact Wednesday's morning commute.

It has already led to a number of school closings and caused a semi to jackknife on I-96 in Kent County.

Road conditions on the highways are snow covered in areas like Kent County, while residents in Muskegon County are waking up to five inches of snow.

By 9 A.M. Wednesday, most of our winter weather advisories will expire (except for our northern counties). Below, note that the rain/snow line is across Ottawa, Kent, and Ionia counties.

Our last image is valid for NOON on Wednesday below. Snow still persists across our northern counties, while rain is likely with temperatures in the 30s elsewhere.

The image below shows how much snow we are expecting from the system. The lightest amounts will be across our far southern counties, while the heaviest amounts will be north/west of Grand Rapids in areas that likely never see the changeover to rain.

High temperatures Wednesday will reach the mid/upper 30s early, then gradually fall in the afternoon. More Arctic air arrives this week with accumulating lake effect snow likely. Get the complete West Michigan forecast at http://www.fox17online.com/weather