ACLU demands investigation after U.S. Marine detained by ICE

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Leaders with the American Civil Liberties Union are calling for accountability within area police agencies after a former U.S. Marine was briefly detained for possible deportation.

The issue is expected to draw immigration activists to Thursday's Kent County Board of Commissioners meeting in Grand Rapids.

This comes after Jilmar Ramos-Gomez, who was born in Grand Rapids, was arrested after trespassing and damaging a fire alarm at a Grand Rapids hospital.

He was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement for three days last month, over fears it was a terrorist act.

The ACLU is now demanding the county release all details on his arrest and provide a report on how this happened.

Just last week, the Kent County Sheriff's Office announced it would no longer hold detainees for ice after a federal warrant was issued.

The sheriff's department plans to address the changes at Thursday's meeting after the ACLU sent letters, demanding a further investigation into how this happened.

Lawyers with the ACLU are also questioning now whether or not Ramos-Gomez`s name and ethnic background played a role in the brief detainment.