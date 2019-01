Update: M-40 reopened at 10:01 p.m., per the Michigan Department of Transportation.

TROWBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An intersection in Allegan County is closed after a head-on crash Thursday night.

It happened around 9 p.m. at the intersection of M-40 and 104th Avenue in Trowbridge Township, south of Allegan.

Details on what caused the crash weren’t immediately available, but dispatchers said icy roads were likely a factor.