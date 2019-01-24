‘Sparta’, the eagle found in West Michigan on 9/11, dies

Winter Weather Advisory starts at Noon
Sparta, the eagle

EMPIRE, Mich. – The bald eagle that was found in a Sparta, Michigan cornfield on September 11 has died.

Wings of Wonder, a northern Michigan raptor rehabilitation center, posted Wednesday, that after more than four months of rehabilitation, “Sparta” was not going to be able to be released back into the wild and has been euthanized.

“Sparta” was originally taken in after being found with injuries by the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Grand Rapids, before being transferred to Wings of Wonder.

2 comments

  • Truth

    So you FREAKING killed it?????
    Are you kidding me? This animal could have gone to a zoo, or sanctuary, either better than killing it.
    If you cannot afford dog food do you kill the dog? No you give it to someone who can afford it.
    Thus is disgusting, and a disgrace to the raptor center.

    Reply