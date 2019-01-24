× ‘Sparta’, the eagle found in West Michigan on 9/11, dies

EMPIRE, Mich. – The bald eagle that was found in a Sparta, Michigan cornfield on September 11 has died.

Wings of Wonder, a northern Michigan raptor rehabilitation center, posted Wednesday, that after more than four months of rehabilitation, “Sparta” was not going to be able to be released back into the wild and has been euthanized.

“Sparta” was originally taken in after being found with injuries by the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Grand Rapids, before being transferred to Wings of Wonder.