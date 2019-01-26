Frigid temperatures and plenty of snow heading towards West Michigan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN – West Michigan will have mainly dry and cloudy conditions for much of our daylight hours on Saturday. Some flurries can’t be ruled out for the afternoon but the next round of snow will hold off until after 9 o’clock this evening. Temperatures will work into the teens feeling like the single digits throughout the day.

A winter weather advisory begins at 4 o’clock Saturday afternoon and continues until Sunday at noon for many across West Michigan mainly along and west of US-131. We expect snow to start late Saturday evening and continue into the first half of Sunday. Light to moderate snow could have us pick up mainly 1-2 inches of snowfall with some spots possibly exceeding that heading towards 3-4 inches.

Sunday evening into Monday our next round of snow will enter West Michigan. This stronger system will bring heavy snowfall at times with high widespread accumulations. We expect 6 to 10 inches of snowfall from Sunday night to Monday night for most of our viewing area. The northern and southern ends of our communities can expect 4-8 inches of expected snowfall. We expect numerous school closings and difficult travel conditions.

Behind this system we will see some of the coldest temperatures we have seen in possibly decades. The arctic air will stay strong through the end of this week. Everyone needs to bundle up as frostbite will be possibly quickly. Please check on your neighbors and bring all pets indoors.