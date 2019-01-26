Kalamazoo Gospel Mission serving hot meals in very cold weather

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Gospel Mission says its shelter will be open 24 hours a day “for the next week or until the temperatures rise.”

A Winter Weather Advisory was to be in effect from 4 p.m. Saturday until 12 p.m. Sunday for much of West Michigan, with below-zero temperatures and some of the coldest wind chills in years possible in the week ahead.

The Kalamazoo Gospel Mission says it’s Credo Cafe has reopened, and is serving three hot meals a day. In addition, there are warming rooms, warm showers and winter gear available for those who need it.

“The kitchen will also be serving hot coffee daily,” says Gospel Mission development director Tammy Clubb. “We will be increasing our staff and we are also looking for volunteers to help.

“KGM will not be turning anyone away, and we welcome anyone that needs to get out of the cold.”

The Kalamazoo Gospel Mission is located downtown at 448 N. Burdick Street. That’s one block north of E. Kalamazoo Avenue, and a few blocks east of N. Park Street.