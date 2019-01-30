School Closings and Cancellations

Arctic blast delays and cancels flights at GRR for third day

Posted 7:18 AM, January 30, 2019, by , Updated at 07:19AM, January 30, 2019

GRR flights delayed or canceled Weds. 1/30/19

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Dangerously low temperatures and wind chills are creating a problem for travelers and airport officials for a third day.

There are nearly 10 flights to or from the Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Kent County as of 7:15 a.m. Wednesday.

On Tuesday, a handful of flights were also canceled due to the weather, in addition to delays on Monday.

The best advice is if you have a flight out of the airport to check the status online before you go.

