Arctic blast delays and cancels flights at GRR for third day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Dangerously low temperatures and wind chills are creating a problem for travelers and airport officials for a third day.

There are nearly 10 flights to or from the Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Kent County as of 7:15 a.m. Wednesday.

On Tuesday, a handful of flights were also canceled due to the weather, in addition to delays on Monday.

The best advice is if you have a flight out of the airport to check the status online before you go.