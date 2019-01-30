Winter Storm Warnings and Wind Chill Advisories Continue

South Haven church opens warming shelter providing breakfast

Posted 11:27 AM, January 30, 2019, by , Updated at 11:28AM, January 30, 2019

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. -- With these frigid temperatures warming centers are popping up around Van Buren County including the Bangor Train Depot which will be open 24 hours a day for the remainder of the week and the South Haven Community Church which will stay open until Friday at 10 am. Church members plan on serving breakfast Thursday and Friday at 9AM.

Organizers want to remind folks no pets or illegal substances are allowed and space is limited with the Red Cross providing some cots and blankets.

Outside the South Haven Community Church they have a small food pantry filled with food, hygiene products, clothes, boots and more.

For more West Michigan warming centers CLICK HERE.

