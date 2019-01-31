× One arrested in Wyoming standoff

WYOMING, Mich. — A street is reopening following a police standoff that ended in one arrest.

Just after midnight, Wyoming police told FOX 17 that the situation on Roos Ave. SW has been resolved, and that Burton Street will be reopening shortly.

It comes after officers set up a perimeter near a residence in the 2000 block of Roos Avenue SW, near the intersection of Burton Street and Clyde Park Avenue on Wednesday night. They were attempting to arrest a suspect who is believed to be armed.

The adult under arrest is the suspect in a domestic violence incident. He allegedly was uncooperative with officers’ commands to surrender himself, and was armed with a long gun. He was also believed to be alone in the home at the time of the incident.

Burton Street between Godfrey and Clyde Park avenues will be reopening. A more detail report of the incident is expected to go out Thursday morning.