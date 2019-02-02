× Man dead after 3 car crash in Hudsonville

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — A man is dead after a 3-car crash and deputies say slippery roads are to blame.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the victim, 76-year-old Eldon Bylsma, was trying to take the 62nd exit on Eastbound I-196 but lost control just after 7 p.m. Friday night. His car drifted back onto the highway and was hit by a van, which was then hit by another car.

First responders performed first aid but were unsuccessful.

No one else was hurt in the crash and deputies don’t think drugs or alcohol played a factor.

The Eastbound lanes were closed for several hours while deputies and Michigan State Police investigated. Those lanes have since reopened.