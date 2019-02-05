Winter Weather Advisory for Tuesday Night and Wednesday

3 charged with perjury in Kent Co. homicide investigation

Posted 4:32 PM, February 5, 2019, by , Updated at 04:33PM, February 5, 2019

Mug shots of James Parker (left) and Corey Jones.

WYOMING, Mich. — Three people have been charged with perjury in connection to a murder investigation in Kent County.

Police found the body of 29-year-old Benjamin Coates Oct. 18 on Plaster Creek Boulevard in Wyoming. Investigators immediately ruled his death suspicious.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker said James Parker, Corey Jones and Myqueenise Weed have all been charged with perjury at different points in the investigation.

James Edward Parker, 30, was charged Nov. 21 and remains in custody. Corey Jones, 27, and Myqueenise Weed were charged Dec. 14.

