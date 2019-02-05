Community input sessions planned in search for new GR police chief

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Residents in Grand Rapids will get two opportunities to weigh-in on who the next police chief should be.

This comes after the former police chief David Rahinsky retired and stepped down in December.

The city will host two feedback sessions this month for residents to offer thoughts on what the city should look for in its next police chief.

The first is planned for Tuesday, February 19 from 6-8 p.m. at City Hall, 300 Monroe Avenue NW.

A second session is planned for Wednesday, February 20 from 6-8 p.m. at Wealthy Theatre, 1130 Wealthy Street SE.

Newly elected city manager Mark Washington appointed Deputy Chief David Kiddle as interim chief until a new one can be appointed.

Grand Rapids city commissioners unanimously voted to hire a consultant firm to assist in finding the next police chief.

The city plans to make an appointment by summer of 2019.