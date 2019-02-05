Winter Weather Advisory for Tuesday Night and Wednesday

Kent Co. road commission prepping for another wintry mix

February 5, 2019

KENT COUNTY, Mich. -- The Kent County road commission is preparing for a possible ice storm Tuesday night.

We're told there will be 30-40 trucks hitting the streets starting at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night, ahead of the Winter Weather Advisory which starts at 10 p.m. Tuesday.

The advisory runs through 1 p.m. Wednesday for all of West Michigan with freezing rain is likely in all areas, with the heaviest possible along and south of I-96.

Snow and sleet accumulation is likely north of I-96.

Localized power outages and tree damage is possible from the ice.

Travel could become difficult, especially for the Wednesday morning commute.

