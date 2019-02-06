× Police seek person of interest in fatal Kzoo fire

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police are seeking a person of interest in a fire that killed a 31-year-old man Sunday in Kalamazoo.

The fire happened around 2:15 a.m. at a residence in the 400 block of Wallace Avenue in Kalamazoo. Upon arrival, firefighters encountered heavy smoke and fire coming from the home, making it unsafe to enter.

After discovering someone could still be inside, officers attempted to locate them, but hoarding issues and a collapsing roof made it difficult.

Police have identified the victim as Zachariah Hayes.

On Wednesday, Kalamazoo police identified 32-year-old Melissa Morgan as a person of interest in the fire. Police say she has been seen in locations in Kalamazoo and Van Buren counties.

Anyone with information on the fire or her whereabouts is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.