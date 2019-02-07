Thousands in Grand Rapids without power overnight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. --

Consumers Energy says the power outages in West Michigan could last until Sunday.

For people like Tim Fiorenzo, who's lived in his north Grand Rapids home for the last 42 years--this type of power outage is a first.

“It’s been a long time, the house is getting kind of cold,” Fiorenzo said.

Fiorenzo is prepared, saying he's got some oil lamps, flashlights and plenty of wood for his fireplace on hand from another outage Wednesday. His power came back on at around noon Wednesday, and when he woke up today, it was back out again.

“This is a little worse. There’s more branches down, theres more wires down..it’s going to take a while,” Fiorenzo said.

For those who don't have a place to stay warm tonight, multiple warming centers are open for the public across the greater Grand Rapids area.