LaughFest Central opens for 2019 season

Posted 8:32 AM, February 18, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The one-stop shop for all things LaughFest has officially opened for the 2019 season.

LaughFest Central opened Wednesday in the Waters building, 161 Ottawa Ave NW, Suite 106 in Grand Rapids.

The storefront will allow people to buy tickets for the upcoming shows, purchase merchandise and get information about different events and shows.

LaughFest Central will be open from now until the end of the fest on March 17.

From now until March 6, it will be open Monday – Wednesday 10 AM – 5 PM, Thursday – Friday 10 AM – 6 PM and Saturday-Sunday 12 PM –  5 PM. During the show, March 7-17,  it will be open Monday – Wednesday 10 AM – 6 PM, Thursday – Saturday 10 AM – 9 PM, and Sunday 12-5 PM.
For more information, visit laughfestgr.org.

