New charges possible in connection to teen’s homicide at hotel

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. -- Officials plan to meet with the Ottawa County Prosecutors Office on Monday to discuss new charges in connection to a teen's homicide over the weekend.

Deputies in Ottawa County say this comes after the original suspect, Claudio Estrada Jr., 23, turned himself into authorities in Texas but was released a short time later since he says he wasn't in Michigan at the time the teen was shot.

The shooting happened at the Hampton Inn off Felch Street in Holland at 12:04 a.m. Saturday and claimed the life of 14-year-old Troy “T.J.” Wells Jr.

Officials believe witnesses may have provided false information to Ottawa County deputies that led to Estrada being identified as the suspect.

Investigators are now focusing the investigation on an 18-year-old male from Holland. He has not been identified or taken into custody as of Sunday evening.

Investigators do still believe the shooting was somehow gang related.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide is asked to call Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.