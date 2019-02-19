× GRPS holding open house for asbestos concerns

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Public Schools has coordinated some logistics for the opening of North Park Montessori at GRPS University.

GPRS announced Friday that some asbestos may have been disturbed during a construction project at the elementary school, prompting the district to cancel classes through Tuesday.

Classes are being moved to GRPS University, located at 1400 Fuller Ave., for the “foreseeable future.”

An open house is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday at GRPS University to help parents get acclimated to the new building.

GRPS provided the following updates:

The LOOP before- and after-school program will continue starting Wednesday morning with the same times it was at in the main building. Transportation will also remain the same.

A shuttle will be provided for students that have been walking to school. It will pick students up on the north side of North Park Montessori off Elmdale Street NE between Cheney and Eastern avenues. Shuttles will depart at 8:30 a.m. and drop students back off from 4:20 to 4:30 p.m.

Theme school and regional transportation will remain the same.

Parents can park in the main lot at GRPS University.

Parents who are picking up or dropping off their children are asked to use the parking lot off of Seward Street.

off of Seward Street. Free breakfast and lunch will be served.

Additional security will be on site during the first week of classes.

Officials have created a map of room assignments at GRPS University.

Anyone with additional questions that aren’t answered at the open house can email northparkinfo@grps.org or call 616-819-2149.