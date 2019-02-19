Kent Co. authorities searching for 2nd crime scene connected to Solon Twp. shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Sheriff’s investigators are searching northeastern Kent County for a possible second crime scene that could be related to the four people found shot to death on Monday.

A woman and three children were found dead from gunshot wounds Monday afternoon at a home on 19 Mile Road in Solon Township. Investigators on Tuesday say they are searching through the area for anyone who may have seen a gray or tan Buick that may have been in the area between Noon and 3:00 p.m. on Monday. The photo below is an example of the car that may have been in the area.

Investigators say that residents in northeastern Kent County may see deputies searching in vehicles or on horseback. A Michigan State Police helicopter may also be in the area.

Officials have not yet released the names of the victims in the shooting, but the Tri-County Area Schools say two of the victims are Cassidy and Kyrie Rodery.

Autopsies on all four victims are being conducted Tuesday and Wednesday. Gift of Life in Ann Arbor has also been in touch with authorities.

