West Michigan stars of DIY Network’s “Gritty to Pretty” stop by Morning Mix

Posted 10:45 AM, February 21, 2019, by , Updated at 10:43AM, February 21, 2019

Forget just slapping on some paint and calling it good. Kalamazoo native and real estate investor Jeremy Cole looks for the houses that basically have very little hope, in other people's eyes, and saves them from destruction. A friend captured video of one of his adventures and it caught the attention of Do It Yourself Network (DIY). Click here to see a recent story Cole did with FOX 17.

On Gritty to Pretty, Cole teams up with Ramon Huerta, a Bellabay Realty agent who is also a Kalamazoo native that buys investment properties in southwest Michigan. The duo makes a great team of marketing and selling the revitalized homes once complete.

You can catch the two of them in action on Saturday, Feb. 23 at 8pm on DIY Network. However, the two will be part of the speaker series at this weekend's Michigan Landlord and Real Estate Investor Conference and Expo which runs Feb. 21-23 at DeVos Place in downtown Grand Rapids.

Speakers will discuss hot real estate topics such as self-storage and mobile home investing, senior citizen housing, wholesaling, flipping, rehabbing, land lording, Airbnb, purchasing notes, and investing with little or no cash.

For more information visit RPOAonline.org.

