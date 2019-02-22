× Visitation plans set for three girls killed in Solon Twp.

FOX 17 – Memorial services have been set for the three children killed by their mother earlier this week in northeastern Kent County.

Family will greet friends of Kyrie and Cassidy Rodery, and Alaina Rau, Friday night from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Bliss-Witters & Pike Funeral Home in Cedar Springs.

A private family service will be held for the Roderys on Saturday. A service has not yet been set for Alaina.

Service plans are still pending for Aubrianne Moore, the mother of the three girls, who took own life after killing them.