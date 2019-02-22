Winter Storm Watch issued for West Michigan for Sunday

Visitation plans set for three girls killed in Solon Twp.

Posted 11:57 AM, February 22, 2019, by

Alaina Rau, Cassidy Rodery and Kyrie Rodery

FOX 17 – Memorial services have been set for the three children killed by their mother earlier this week in northeastern Kent County.

Family will greet friends of Kyrie and Cassidy Rodery, and Alaina Rau, Friday night from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Bliss-Witters & Pike Funeral Home in Cedar Springs.

A private family service will be held for the Roderys on Saturday. A service has not yet been set for Alaina.

Service plans are still pending for Aubrianne Moore, the mother of the three girls, who took own life after killing them.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.