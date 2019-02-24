× Holland homicide suspect’s father taken into custody

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is still seeking a teenage suspect for a shooting death at the Hampton Inn in Holland last weekend.

That suspect is 18-year-old Juan Sandro Cabrera.

Over the last week, detectives have interviewed approximately three dozen people as part of the murder investigation. Several search warrants have been conducted to further the investigation and in an attempt to locate the suspect.

On Friday afternoon, with assistance from the Holland Department of Public Safety, Juan Pablo “John Paul” Cabrera, 34, was located near U.S. 31 and 32nd Avenue in Holland. He is the father of the 18-year-old homicide suspect. The elder Cabrera had outstanding warrants for a parole violation and was taken into custody without incident.

Anyone with any information as to the whereabouts of the suspect or additional information on this case is being asked to contact Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT or at http://www.mosotips.com on the Web.

