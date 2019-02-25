× Erik Cross cold case referred to Michigan Attorney General

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – The Kalamazoo County Sheriff and the Kalamazoo County Prosecutor have sent a cold case homicide to the Michigan Attorney General for review.

The county made the announcement Monday afternoon that they are sending the Erik Cross case to Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Cross was found dead near his parent’s front yard in Vicksburg, Michigan in June of 1983. He was 16-years-old and had been walking home from a party. No arrests have been made.

The Facebook page – Justice for Eric Stirling Cross – reports that the Attorney General has had the case since January 3. Family has been critical of the Sheriff’s Department and the prosecutor’s office for not having made an arrest or filing charges in the case.

In 2017, the Sheriff’s Department called for arrest warrants to be issued, but the prosecutor’s office did not act on them. Since the murder, at least five people have been considered “persons-of-interest” in the case.