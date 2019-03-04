Nearly $15,000 raised at annual basketball fundrasier

Posted 4:36 AM, March 4, 2019, by , Updated at 04:42AM, March 4, 2019

KENT COUNTY, Mich. --  We now know how much money was raised at this weekend's 12th annual Robert Kozminski Memorial Basketball game this weekend.

Nearly $15,000 was raised to help the family of a Kent County Sheriff's deputies Kailey and Lance Gilbert, whose young son recently underwent open heart surgery.

The money will be given to the family to help with medical expenses.

Hundreds of people came out for the game Saturday at Kenowa Hills High School.

The game started in honor of fallen Grand Rapids police officer Robert Kozminski who was killed in the line of duty in 2007.

