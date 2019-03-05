× GRPS teacher indicted on federal child porn charges

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids Public Schools teacher who is charged with possessing child pornography has been indicted on federal charges.

Philip Paauwe, 32, is charged coercion and enticement of a minor, sexual exploitation of a minor, receiving child pornography, attempted coercion and enticement, and possession of child pornography.

Court documents allege Paauwe coerced a 17-year-old girl in Florida to send him sexually explicit videos and images of herself between March 4 and Dec. 18 last year.

It is also alleged Paauwe messaged a person he believed to be a 13-year-old girl’s mother to allow him to engage in sexual acts with the teen. However, Paauwe was messaging an undercover officer as part of an investigation that started in November 2018.

He was arrested Jan. 8 and had his electronics seized before being arraigned on charges of possessing child porn and using a computer to commit a crime on Jan. 9.

Paauwe was a special education teacher at K.E.C. Oakleigh for less than a year before being charged with possessing child porn. He was placed on unpaid administrative leave.

District officials have said no GRPS students are believed to be involved in the incidents.