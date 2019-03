ANTWERP TWP., Mich. – One person has died from injuries following a multi-vehicle crash on I-94 Tuesday.

Michigan State Police say an 89-year-old driver from Kalamazoo County died in the pile-up near the Mattawan exit. Police say about 30 vehicles were damaged in the crash, which included cars and semi-trucks.

Both directions of I-94 were closed for several hours Tuesday between Mattawan and Oshtemo.