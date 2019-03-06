Fire captain feels like a ‘different person’ after receiving liver donation from fellow fireman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Fire Capt. Dale Beauchamp said he and his wife were at a loss for words when the doctors told him a few months ago that he needed a new liver. He'd been battling liver disease for over two years and his liver was only getting worse.

However on February 6, his luck changed.

“I didn’t realize how sick I was before I went in and had the operation,” Dale said during an interview at the Comstock Township Fire and Rescue station. “Now it’s like I feel like a whole different person. I feel a lot better.”

That day fellow firefighter Lt. Doug McLiechey donated part of his liver to Dale. They underwent a day-long surgery at the University of Michigan Ann Arbor. Doug went in first at 6:30 a.m.

“The way it works, they go in with the donor and they get you cut open and make sure everything is good like it was in their initial assessments,” said Doug who went through several tests before the big surgery. “Once that’s good then they bring the recipient in.”

Dale was on the operating table by that afternoon, he said. Immediately afterwards he was in the intensive care unit for five days followed by several days of being hooked up to a breathing machine.

"I was on so many drugs I was totally out of it,” Dale said. “I didn’t even know it.”

By that time, Doug had already returned home to the Kalamazoo area. He said he’s been recovering well, especially his liver which has already started to grow back. Doctors told him it’ll be at least six weeks before it returns to 100 percent.

“I haven’t had any issues that I’ve known of yet. I’m not in much pain. All my bloodwork’s coming back almost normal,” said Doug who’s appetite has returned back to normal as well. “My energy level is still like Dale’s. You get tired really easy. I mean, 4, 5 ,6 o’clock it’s time to hunker down and lay on the couch.”

However he wasn’t given as many post-surgery restrictions as Dale, he said. Doctors ordered Dale not to pick up anything. He’s allowed to eat what he wants, as long as it agrees with him, and was encouraged to move around. But exercise had to be minimal. So far, he said he's abiding by the rules.

“I had lost over 40 pounds of water weight from water retention,” Dale said. “I’m making his liver work overtime.”

Tuesday, Dale said he felt great. He was up and moving around at the station for a bit. And Doug was glad to see it.

“He’s old enough to be my dad so. So I guess he’s like a father figure to me,” Doug said. “Firefighters are firefighters. We stick together.”

Doug said he’s expected to return to work in May. Dale, hell be back in August. However if Dale had it his way, he’d return to tomorrow.

“I’m ready to go back to work,” Dale said smiling. “They won’t let me for a while but I’m ready to go back to work.”