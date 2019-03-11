Lowell-area boy dies from injuries suffered in Clinton Co. crash

Posted 7:06 PM, March 11, 2019, by , Updated at 07:08PM, March 11, 2019

EAGLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 3-year-old boy died Monday afternoon from injuries sustained in a crash over the weekend in Clinton County.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday on westbound I-96 near Wright Road in Eagle Township, east of Portland. Ryan Lahaie, Dana Lahaie and their son were going west on the highway when they were struck head-on by an eastbound vehicle.

Dana Lahaie was killed in the crash, and the boy was on life support at an area hospital until passing away Monday. Ryan Lahaie and the other driver remain in critical condition.

The child’s identity hasn’t been released.

Investigators haven’t released information on what caused the crash, but said Saturday the driver of the eastbound vehicle may have been under the influence of alcohol.

