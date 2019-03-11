× Lowell school employee pleads not guilty to child porn charges

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A part-time employee at Lowell Area Schools and Lowell YMCA pleaded not guilty to federal child porn charges.

Madalynne Iteen, 22, was indicted March 6 on charges of producing and distributing child pornography.

Authorities began investigating Iteen Feb. 11 after receiving a tip from law enforcement in Canada. Ontario police arrested a suspect on child porn charges in January and continued to monitor the suspect’s email accounts.

The account received a message Feb. 6 with links to folders containing pornographic images of an infant, court documents say. Investigators then connected evidence to identify Iteen as a person who sent the images, which authorities said were taken in July.

Iteen was arrested Feb. 15 at her residence in Lowell. Court documents say she admitted to taking and sending the images.

Lowell Area Schools Superintendent Gregory Pratt and the YMCA said there were no students or employees involved in the incident.

Iteen is free on bond.