KENTWOOD, Mich.-- The city of Kentwood is inviting the public to explore the variety of local cuisine during the 18th annual Taste of Kentwood event, March 14.

It's located at the Kentwood Activities Center, 355 48th St. SE.

Local restaurants will offer food and desserts during two sessions: from 4:30 to 6 p.m. and from 6:30 to 8 p.m.