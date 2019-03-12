× Police seek persons of interest in Benton Harbor shooting

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — Benton Harbor police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating two persons of interest in a fatal July shooting.

Andre Sanders, 22, was killed in a shooting July 1 at a block party on Lavette Avenue in Benton Harbor.

Police say witnesses reported Jamaal and William Roseburgh were present at the shooting and detectives would like to speak with them.

Anyone with information of their whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Kelly Wilkins at 269-927-0293, Thomas Johnson with the Michigan Department of Corrections Absconder Recovery Unit at 269-565-0192 or Crimestoppers at 800-342-STOP.