Police seek persons of interest in Benton Harbor shooting

Posted 5:26 PM, March 12, 2019, by

Photos of William Roseburgh (left) and Jamaal Roseburgh.

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — Benton Harbor police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating two persons of interest in a fatal July shooting.

Andre Sanders, 22, was killed in a shooting July 1 at a block party on Lavette Avenue in Benton Harbor.

Police say witnesses reported Jamaal and William Roseburgh were present at the shooting and detectives would like to speak with them.

Anyone with information of their whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Kelly Wilkins at 269-927-0293, Thomas Johnson with the Michigan Department of Corrections Absconder Recovery Unit at 269-565-0192 or Crimestoppers at 800-342-STOP.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.