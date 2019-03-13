Buddy’s Pizza hiring 100 positions in GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- If you are in the market for a job and looking to make some extra 'dough', there's an upcoming hiring event for West Michigan's very first Buddy's Pizza location.

The company is looking to hire 100 people for its newest restaurant opening on 28th Street where Carrabba's Italian grill used to be.

The hiring event runs Thursday through Saturday with open interviews at the Comfort In and Suites,4155 28th St. SE in Grand Rapids.

Those interested in applying are encouraged to call or text (616) 554-9663 to setup an appointment during open interview sessions:

Thursday, March 14 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Friday, March 15: 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 16: 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Buddy's Pizza says it chose the Grand Rapids area because it needed to be in a city with great local breweries.

The company says it offers competitive wages, flexible schedules and some delicious dining discounts. The restaurant is slated to open later this spring.

