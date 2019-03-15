2nd tornado confirmed in Michigan

Posted 11:23 AM, March 15, 2019, by , Updated at 11:32AM, March 15, 2019

CORUNNA, Mich. – The National Weather Service says a second tornado touched down in Shiawassee County Thursday afternoon.

The first tornado touched down in Vernon, Michigan and damaged around 70 homes. The National Weather Service is surveying that location and details as to the strength of that tornado will be determined later.

Thermal image from MSP

The second tornado formed just southwest of Corunna, Michigan at about 6:45 p.m. The National Weather Service says it had peak winds of 80 mph, which makes it an EF-0 rated tornado. The tornado was about 100 yards wide at its peak and traveled about six and a half miles, from about a half mile WNW of Pittsburg, Michigan to two and a half miles SSW of Corunna.

Trees were snapped by the tornado and a farm building lost its roof. Other trees were uprooted.

