Flood warning issued in Ottawa County

Posted 2:10 PM, March 15, 2019, by , Updated at 03:31PM, March 15, 2019

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Robinson Township-area residents are under a flood warning until March 19 and several roads are closed in the county due to flooding and what the county is calling preventable erosion damage.

Ottawa County Emergency Management Director, Nick Bonstell tells FOX 17 the county is currently experiencing inland flooding due to snow melting and recent rainfalls.

The Grand River is expected to crest by Monday night, but small creeks and county drains are already experiencing over-flow conditions, causing potential for more flooding.

Roads currently closed include:

  • Johnson Street between 16th and 12th avenues in Tallmadge Township
  • Felch Street between 80th and 72nd avenues in Zeeland Township
  • The 9800 Block of Buchanan in Robinson Township
  • Areas where the “Water over Roadway” signs are down.

Bonstell reminds residents to use 911 to report emergency situations only. 211 is available for non-emergency assistance requests or to report damage, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Weekend non-emergency assistance can be requested by calling Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 1-800-249-0911

