Greenville man accused of making child porn now charged with federal crimes

IONIA, Mich. – A Greenville man already facing charges of creating child pornography is now facing federal charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in West Michigan filed charges against Steven King. He was arrested in February after searches in homes in Ionia and Montcalm counties. Authorities found King hiding in the basement of a Greenville home.

Investigators started looking into King after receiving a tip about the suspected creation of child sexually abusive material from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

He was charged federally with two counts of Sexual Exploitation and Attempted Sexual Exploitation of a minor and Possession of Child Pornography. On state charges, he is accused of two counts of child sexually abusive activity, two counts of child sexually abusive material and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime.