Three men charged with killing man in Wyoming in October

Posted 1:44 PM, March 15, 2019, by

 

Photo Gallery

WYOMING, Mich. – Three people have been charged with the murder of a man last fall.

The Kent County Prosecutor has authorized warrants for Miqueenise Weed, Corey Jones, and Marcus Terrell for the murder of Benjamin Coates in October 2018.

Wyoming Police say that the three are being charged with Open Murder, Robbery and other felonies.  They are all currently in custody in the Kent County Jail.

Coates was found in a vehicle on Plaster Creek Boulevard in October. Weed and Jones were arrested and charged with perjury in connection to the case in December. James Parker was charged with perjury in connection with the case in November.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.