Three men charged with killing man in Wyoming in October

WYOMING, Mich. – Three people have been charged with the murder of a man last fall.

The Kent County Prosecutor has authorized warrants for Miqueenise Weed, Corey Jones, and Marcus Terrell for the murder of Benjamin Coates in October 2018.

Wyoming Police say that the three are being charged with Open Murder, Robbery and other felonies. They are all currently in custody in the Kent County Jail.

Coates was found in a vehicle on Plaster Creek Boulevard in October. Weed and Jones were arrested and charged with perjury in connection to the case in December. James Parker was charged with perjury in connection with the case in November.