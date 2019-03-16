Michigan beats Minnesota; will play MSU for Big 10 tourney title Sunday

Zavier Simpson #3 of the Michigan Wolverines dribbles the ball while being guarded by Dupree McBrayer #1 of the Minnesota Golden Gophers. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, IL. — The Wolverines whipped Minnesota in a semi-final clash Saturday in Chicago, 76-49, and Michigan advances to play Michigan State for the Big Ten Tournament title on Sunday afternoon.

Isaiah Liver scored a career-best 21 points for third-seeded Michigan (28-5). Earlier in the afternoon, the top-seeded Spartans beat the Wisconsin Badgers in the other semi-final, 67-55.

The tournament championship game will tip off Sunday at 3:30 p.m. Eastern time, at the United Center. On March 10th, Michigan State defeated Michigan for the second time this season to capture a second straight Big Ten regular-season title. Purdue was conference co-champion, but was upset by Minnesota in the Big Ten Tournament.

Michigan had no problems with the Golden Gophers, though, and will try to capture its third straight Big Ten Tournament title on Sunday. It was Michigan’s 10th straight victory in a Big Ten Tournament.

Zavier Simpson scored 15 points and 9 assists for the Wolverines. Jordan Poole had nine assists, while Ignas Brazdeikis scored 13 points, and Jon Teske grbbed eight rebounds.

