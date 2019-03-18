Grand Rapids narrows choice for new school superintendent

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Grand Rapids public school officials say they have narrowed down their choices to replace Superintendent Teresa Weatherall Neal.

John Helmholdt, the district executive director of communications says that the school board is inviting Dr. Adrian Talley and Dr. Devon Horton for a second round of interviews next month. The board interviewed four candidates over the weekend. One more candidate who was not available this weekend is expected to have their first interview next Monday.

Dr. Talley is currently Director of Community Schools for Prince George’s County near Washington, D.C. Dr. Horton is Chief of Schools in Jefferson County, Kentucky.

The finalists are expected to be interviews on April 8.

Superintendent Weatherall Neal is retiring at the end of the school year.