Mattawan lab ends testing on beagles after Humane Society probe

MATTAWAN, Mich. — A company conducting animal testing at a laboratory in Michigan has announced it is ending the study.

An investigation by the U.S. Humane Society found 36 beagles were being force-fed pesticides at Charles River Laboratories in Mattawan. The Humane Society said dogs that survived the testing would be killed at the end of the study.

On Monday, Corteva AgriScience announced the study would immediately come to an end and the dogs would find a home. The company is part of Dow ArgoSciences, a subsidiary of Dow Chemical Company.

In a statement, the company said it is pleased with the outcome and that it is working to minimize animal testing wherever possible.