Former X-ray tech facing third CSC charge

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A former X-ray technician at Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital has been charged in a third criminal sexual conduct case.

Francisco Muniz was charged Tuesday with fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct in relation to an alleged Jan. 17 incident with a patient in the hospital’s emergency room.

Muniz was already facing two counts of criminal sexual conduct for alleged incidents in July 2018 and Jan. 30. Both incidents allegedly happened while Muniz was working as a technician and involved him groping women.

A probable cause hearing for the latest charge is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. April 1.